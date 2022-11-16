Horse long ago out of the barn, but for the sake of accountability and the historical record, here are the 12 GOP senators that have rolled over and voted to enshrine into law the pretend equivalency of violations of the Natural Law with Holy Matrimony:

Susan Collins of Maine, Rob Portman of Ohio, Thom Tillis of North Carolina, Mitt Romney of Utah, Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia, Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming, Dan Sullivan of Alaska, Roy Blunt of Missouri, Richard Burr of North Carolina, Joni Ernst of Iowa, Todd Young of Indiana and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska.

So glad “we” protected that filibuster.