“It’s still Christmas! Our Savior is born! Keep celebrating!”
OK, that is a sort of paraphrase. But you get the idea.
27 Tuesday Dec 2022
Posted Uncategorizedin
“It’s still Christmas! Our Savior is born! Keep celebrating!”
OK, that is a sort of paraphrase. But you get the idea.
The Blog with Less and Less to Say
Catholicism from a traditional perspective.
Because Catholics Like Movies Too
Addicted to travel, not the tour groups.
Unabashedly Catholic News and Views
WordPress.com is the best place for your personal blog or business site.