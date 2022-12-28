Or perhaps he is saying what he intends to say exactly.

All Catholics should be praying for Pope Benedict XVI amid reports of his failing health, and the tremendous weight of the office of which he will one day have to render an account to the Savior Whose Vicar he is.

The great mystery of his actions nearly ten years ago, and to this day, will one day be revealed to all, at least on the Last Day. Abdication effectively made? Substantial error? Coercion? Stratagem to protect the deposit of faith? Acting on Heavenly orders? Cowardice? God knows the answer to these questions, of course. Not that we cannot observe what we see and use our brains where necessary, but these topics are well-hashed out and can be covered another day.

What I wanted to highlight are the words of Bergoglio today regarding Pope Benedict. To do that, I want to share with you the scripture passage I immediately thought of when I read it:

47The chief priests therefore, and the Pharisees, gathered a council, and said: What do we, for this man doth many miracles? 48If we let him alone so, all will believe in him; and the Romans will come, and take away our place and nation. 49But one of them, named Caiphas, being the high priest that year, said to them: You know nothing. 50Neither do you consider that it is expedient for you that one man should die for the people, and that the whole nation perish not. 51And this he spoke not of himself: but being the high priest of that year, he prophesied that Jesus should die for the nation. 52And not only for the nation, but to gather together in one the children of God, that were dispersed. 53From that day therefore they devised to put him to death. John 11: 47-53

Now to today’s quote:

I want to ask you all for a special prayer for Pope Emeritus Benedict who sustains the Church in his silence. He is very sick. Today’s general audience

Again, asking for prayers for Pope Benedict XVI “who sustains the Church in his silence.”

I think it highly likely that Pope Benedict has indeed sustained the Church, and yet sustains it while he lives, in his silence.

I think the prayer request of Bergoglio is awfully reminiscent of the prophecy of Caiphas in John 11. And to continue our theme I note the recent, remarkable post by Ann Barnhardt about Caiphas being one of “two” High Priests, along with Annas, when he uttered those words.

While one certainly can be accused of being Captain Obvious by noting we are in dangerous times, I think they’re about to get a lot more dangerous. After all, Fatima is still on our dance card.

Pray for the pope, the Church, and each other. Our Lady of Fatima, pray for us!