Evil times, getting more evil. Someone who tried to actually do something. May the Lord reward his brave servant, George Neumayr.
Dear Lord
20 Friday Jan 2023
Frank @TxTradCatholic said:
And for what it’s worth, I’m would not be surprised if we learned someday that Cardinal Pell was, shall we say, helped along the path to his eternal rest.
Cynthia Berenger said:
I don’t want to go full-on conspiracy theory; however, three men who were opposed to the Francis agenda have passed in the past month, a heck of a coincidence.
Cynthia Berenger said:
Requiem aeternam dona ei, Domine, et lux perpetua luceat ei. Requiescat in pace. Amen.