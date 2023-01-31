And many false prophets shall rise, and shall seduce many. And because iniquity hath abounded, the charity of many shall grow cold. But he that shall persevere to the end, he shall be saved. Matt. 24:11-13.

Author and former feminist “icon” Naomi Wolf is one of those examples, not uncommon in times past but becoming rare as we slide down the hell-highway we’re on, of a person with a high degree of intelligence and an inquiring mind being open to at least consider true things. Without making too much of it, people like her and a few others in the public eye who are beginning to awaken show that God is the giver of gifts like intellect and that He is sovereign over the most propagandized “educational” systems suffered by guilty man. All that is required is for the person to cooperate with their free will, which our good God respects in his unfathomable plan.

I paid little attention to Dr. Wolf before the satanic, preplanned, coordinated population reduction operation pandemic. I knew her to be a feminist lauded by other feminists, so my interest level was less than zero. But as I stated above, whatever her background and reasons she was open to the truth of what was happening. She publicly opposed the lockdowns and mandates, she fought, personally and at the cost of her reputation among our betters, for God-given rights and freedoms inherent with the Divine order and natural law. You know someone is on the side of truth when the empire of lies labels him a “consipiracty theorist”. The great pseudo-knowledge box Wikipedia, after providing her glorious feminist credentials of the past, has this shovel of dirt to throw on top:

Since around 2014, Wolf has been described, by journalists and media outlets, as a conspiracy theorist. She has received criticism for promoting misinformation on topics such as beheadings carried out by ISIS, the Western African Ebola virus epidemic and Edward Snowden.

She has objected to COVID-19 lockdowns and has criticized COVID-19 vaccines. In June 2021, her Twitter account was suspended for posting anti-vaccine misinformation. (citations omitted).

Heck, if your Twitter account is suspended, why get up in the morning, right? You are un-personed.

Anyway, such is the providence of God, a sign of His good will and perhaps of His good humor, that a Catholic trying to get to Heaven in the 21st century will sometimes look to a semi-reformed feminist icon for occasional good news or a glimpse of goodness in the human condition. And make no mistake: her views on many important topics show she is not to be held up as some wishful-thinking convert, as some do when any celebrity says something sensible on a certain topic. I merely want to highlight, today, what happens when a modernist comes into contact with the Real and the Good in life.

Which of course leads me inevitably to post some excerpts about falling on the ice and a puppy.

Why? Simply because it provides a little insight to a normal, functioning human community. A neighborhood. With neighbors. People of whatever background having simple human compassion for another person in need. People who act on this compassion, acting manfully and simply to do what is right.

That’s it. An article one would never needed to have posted a century ago. Or 60 years ago. Or maybe 10 years ago. But these days it may make a nice moment in your day.

In her post, Dr. Wolf describes falling on the ice during a run with her dog (with the lamentable name of Loki). First, what happened:

The next moment, I realized that I was on my back on the icy sidewalk, in an agony unlike anything I had ever experienced in my life, and probably screaming.

Worse still, I could see that Loki was about 100 feet further away from me on the sidewalk, with the leash, fallen out of my hapless grasp, trailing near him. He was looking back at me in confused concern.

But I was unable to get up, and I realized with horror that I could not move my left arm or hand at all. Loki could easily wander away and be lost, or get hit by a car.

I started shouting, ‘Help me! Please help me!’ I put all of my conscious will into those screams, and I prayed someone would respond before I passed out, or before I went into shock, which would mean that my puppy would be in terrible danger.

Amazingly, I soon felt someone kneel by me. A woman had come out of her nearby home, having heard my screams. She was seeking to calm me, even as someone else called 911.

‘Please get my puppy,’ I begged. Miraculously, another woman appeared, from another house — I believe from across the street. I heard two voices then gently luring Loki back toward where I lay, and then my heart was in my throat until one woman was able to seize his leash handle securely.

‘Please tell my husband what happened,’ I managed to say between groans, and I gave that woman our address. Her wife also, I believe, called 911 on my behalf.

Amazingly, this neighbor took Loki three blocks away, accurately located our address, knocked on our door, gave Loki safely to Brian, and let him know that I had fallen. Amazingly too, another neighbor, an older man, appeared out of nowhere, while all of this was happening, a look of concern on his face, and bearing a pillow and blanket.

The neighbors deliberated about not using the pillow, as they decided that they should not move me. Meanwhile I felt myself start to sink into shock – I felt my heart rate slowing, and I grew colder and began to tremble. I felt that sense of, ‘My body and mind can’t take this pain any longer; I am about to lose consciousness.’

Then the four neighbors, working together, put the blanket gently over me. The sidewalk was frozen and my body temperature kept dropping; keeping me warm, I am sure, prevented me from going into shock or hypothermia, and their decision not to move my head also helped me avoid further injury.

The first woman who had come out to help me, knelt beside me and asked about my dog’s breed. She kept chatting with me. This cannot have been pleasant for her, as I was still inarticulate – howling and groaning.

I realized, even in my increasing confusion and agony, that she was making small talk with me, in order to keep me from passing out.

She was soon taken by ambulance and treated for a broken shoulder, but was otherwise fine. Next, her observations:

What I mean to say is that four strangers came out at once into the freezing street at the sound of a human voice in distress. Four strangers stayed at the uncomfortable, no doubt upsetting scene, prioritizing a stranger’s and a little pup’s visible risks over whatever else they had been doing at that moment, and over their own cozy comfort; strangers patiently lured, and then secured, and thus saved the life of my little dog. A stranger patiently brought him home, and let my husband know I was hurt. A stranger had held my good hand and talked to me of random subjects, in freezing temperatures, for quite a long time, so that I would not pass out. A stranger had brought me a pillow and a blanket of his own, and put the blanket down for me on the icy, gritty sidewalk.

The decency of these people — who themselves may not have even known one another — created an instinctive choreography of goodness, which was lifesaving.

Then, once my dog and I were safe, these strangers melted away, back into their lives, asking nothing of the moment — not even my thanks. I don’t even know their names.

Later, Wolf explains what this little incident proves about a functioning human society:

My larger point, if I may extrapolate from this extraordinary personal kindness I was fortunate to experience — is that our little community showed that it was emotionally and morally healthy. In a healthy community, humans save each other.

These people simply had in each one of them a moral compass and a sense of selfless compassion, that led them to act together with such a beautiful, positive outcome.

That is the society, the community, that sense of unity, we all used to have — at least as an ideal.

What, after all, is an angel? Maybe the angelic is just the human, acting with decency.

Human communities’ ability to save one another, to save the community itself, out of values of internalized decency and compassion, is a resilient, effective, powerful, unstoppable thing.

That is why when others wish to take power from us, they create policies to keep us apart, unknown to, and in fear of one another.

I don’t mean to politicize a great blessing I received at the hands of my neighbors, but I can’t help considering that if, God forbid, this had happened to us during ‘lockdown’ – or during some time of global messaging about our fellow humans being untouchable, or somehow dangerous to others — I might have lost consciousness, or frozen to death, and Loki too surely would have been lost.

[…]

Let us forever more defy any pronouncements that seek to turn making ‘a stone of the heart’ into a virtue.