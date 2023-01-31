Novak Djokovic, the greatest tennis player in history, was absolutely vindicated for his principled stand against the Big Lie. He took a stand without regard to victory and at personal cost. He is now “tied” for most grand slams with Vaxxboy, who threw Djokovic under the bus while benefiting from his persecution.

This victory is sweet, and not just for Djokovic. He could have two or three more slams than the official count, and Vaxxboy should have one fewer. No matter. People know the truth when they see it.