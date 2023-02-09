Forgive the Meatless Friday non-Catholicism aside. But I have to mark the occasion of Vladimir Tarasenko’s departure from the Blues. Don’t give me sports business BS. Don’t tell me he would have walked if we didn’t trade him.

Sports should be about city pride, loyalty, and excellence. I know it isn’t anymore, if it ever was. But today is a day to lament.

This man was indispensable to our city’s only Stanley Cup. This man is the greatest Blue (as a Blue, not a great player who happened to play here for a bit, like the Great One) not named Hull.

He is still great. He loved the fans and we loved him.

Take him at his word. He was injured and he believed the team grossly mismanaged his shoulder injury. He lost two years in his prime. Once he was allowed to have his own doctor operate on him, he had the greatest statistical season of his career.

Dosvedanya, Vladi. You will be missed.