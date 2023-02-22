Until I realized that watching the current Blues roster in action will be quite the unintended penance of the next six weeks.
Wishing you all a blessed and holy Quadragesima. Oremus pro invicem.
22 Wednesday Feb 2023
housekeeping, humor
