A little while back I wrote a post asking a certain number of (until now) hypothetical questions about the consequences for the individual Catholic layman, priest, or prelate who may choose to remain faithful to the celebration of the Traditional Mass handed down to us from antiquity through the guidance of the Holy Ghost in the face of censures rumored to be enacted by Bergoglio and his henchmen. I even consulted a Canon lawyer on these questions, and I found this person’s responses reassuring. In the end we must all face our decisions in light of the Truth and our hopefully well-informed consciences.

But, some may ask, what can we do? Our numbers are miniscule. Nobody has come to our aid. No Cardinal or Bishop has spearheaded a vigorous defense of our rights. Fatima has not yet played out. We worry about our souls, which is good, but we are also afraid.

First of all, the truth does not depend on the number of people who acknowledge it. The Truth is, in fact, a Divine Person. He is God. He deserves our worship as a matter of Justice. The Missal of St. Pius V, codified after Trent, standardized and made normative the liturgy of the Roman Rite that had been handed down at least a thousand years before that. The great saint declared that this Missal could be used by any priest without permission or hindrance for all time, and that nobody could ever abrogate it. In the words of St. Pius V:

We grant and concede in perpetuity that, for the chanting or reading of the Mass in any church whatsoever, this Missal is hereafter to be followed absolutely, without any scruple of conscience or fear of incurring any penalty, judgment, or censure, and may freely and lawfully be used. Nor are superiors, administrators, canons, chaplains, and other secular priests, or religious, of whatever title designated, obliged to celebrate the Mass otherwise than as enjoined by Us. Quo Primum

As majestic and authoritative as this Papal Bull’s guarantee is, however, it is not the strongest defense of the Mass. I remember in the pre-Summorum Pontificum days that the debate among the traditional Catholic world was whether a subsequent pope had the power— though it would be illicit— to dare to abrogate the traditional Mass. That debate will likely start again.

Be that as it may, the Mass has stronger defenses even than Quo Primum. It is of immemorial custom, which by itself has the force of canon law. This is not the post to decry legal positivism, but the average layman certainly, and even clerics and <ahem> popes often fall into the mistake of assuming that all laws are written down and can just as easily be changed. Not so.

I have heard some persons, even members of the college of Cardinals, advance the position (seemingly maintained by Pope Benedict XVI in Summorum Pontificum) that the Mass, being handed down and so obviously the guardian of and promoter of the Catholic Faith, has a position akin to dogma or solemn doctrinal pronouncement. One that cannot be declared abrogated without touching on a repudiation of the Faith. After Pope Benedict XVI declared in his motu proprio that the Mass was never abrogated, he wrote the Bishops a letter that included this observation: What earlier generations held as sacred, remains sacred and great for us too, and it cannot be all of a sudden entirely forbidden or even considered harmful.

And of course we find ourselves here and now, in the dystopian hellscape where Bergoglio is trying to destroy everything Catholic, the Mass most of all. Recall: anything he does or orders others to do only matters if he is the pope. If he is an antipope, nothing he says or does matters a hill of beans. But for the sake of discussion and to try to help some of you who read this site…

It goes without saying that the word salad of so-called Traditionis Custodes did not abrogate the traditional Mass. Such an attempt– again, at least illicit under Quo Primum— would require a legal sufficiency and specificity to overcome the presumptions in favor of the Bull of St. Pius V and the legal status of immemorial custom. That execrable document did not come within a thousand miles of achieving that sufficiency and specificity. In fact, abrogating a rite of immemorial custom while allowing at least some celebration of it to continue is obviouslyno abrogation at all. And I won’t try to help anyone by suggesting language to effect an abrogation, even were it possible.

Man, do I ever ramble. Back to the foxhole.

We are in that foxhole. We look out to the enemy, and he seems strong. We face the sacrifice of what seems like everything we have. We look side to side and don’t see a lot of help. We try to contact headquarters and the lines are cut. Our front line commanders inspire little confidence.

What to do? We glance back, and see those we love, born and yet to be born. Our families, our future generations. We look around at our fellow soldiers in our trenches. They share our love and concerns. We look above, to the King of the Universe and His heavenly court. We look to the Cross, where our Lord gives us the battle plan and the example of sacrificial Love.

And then we face forward and prepare to fight to the last breath.

This isn’t 1969. The masks are off. We cannot waiver now.