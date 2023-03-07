A blessed feast day to you, dear readers! Because the Angelic Doctor is a primary patron of the Institute of Christ the King Sovereign Priest, the faithful may obtain a plenary indulgence under the usual conditions for assisting at Holy Mass at an Institute apostolate today. The Oratory will have Solemn High Mass tonight at 6:30pm.

If you happen to be a member of the Institute, recall that today is a first class feast, so enjoy your break from Lenten discipline in honor of our dear Patron! Back to the grind tomorrow.