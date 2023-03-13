…of nothing, legally speaking.
Today is the Tenth Anniversary
pope v. antipope, the real, we're beeped
Frank @TxTradCatholic said:
Can’t forget the totally hollow feeling I had when he walked out on that balcony. A sense of foreboding, perhaps.
thetimman said:
I sensed the evil. It was palpable. I remember thinking the phrase “man of perdition “, and that was before I knew who he was or heard him speak.