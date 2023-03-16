This, here. The critique of Gordon’s actual words. Well done.
And This is Why I Read Ann Barnhardt
16 Thursday Mar 2023
Posted General Catholic News/Opinion, pope v. antipopein
16 Thursday Mar 2023
Posted General Catholic News/Opinion, pope v. antipopein
This, here. The critique of Gordon’s actual words. Well done.
The Blog with Less and Less to Say
Catholicism from a traditional perspective.
Because Catholics Like Movies Too
Addicted to travel, not the tour groups.
Unabashedly Catholic News and Views
WordPress.com is the best place for your personal blog or business site.