Most Americans fear expressing political, religious views at work: Poll

I posted this because the headline made me laugh— my spiritual director suggested that for Lent I should refrain from giving my opinion unless it was asked for. See, he gets me. After I ended one laughing jag he “explained” how it’s really a penance for everyone else who are otherwise “deprived of my wisdom!” That’s when I lost it and laughed my fool head off.

Since you asked, I highly recommended a good spiritual director who can call you out when required.