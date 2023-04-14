At least I think so. But I’m not 100% sure because the whole thing is incomprehensible, testosterone-free gibberish.
Can you imagine being in those meetings without puking? Or at least without beating the living snot out of everyone there?
I am old enough to remember when Archbishop Burke would excommunicate people for that.
Ah, the good old days…
Fr. Donald Calloway, MIC said:
Nailed it. Testosterone-free gibberish.
Richard Malcolm said:
Hey, look! We got an entire sentence!
“Additionally, some delegates spoke of those wounded by the limitations placed on the pre-conciliar Latin rite.”
I feel so synodally accompanied now.
The rest of it looks mostly impenetrable, and one wonders just what will be accomplished by these endless sessions of the Usual Church People Talking To Each Other. As a notable churchman man once said, ““When the Church does not go out of herself to evangelize, she becomes self-referential; she grows ill!” Words of wisdom there.