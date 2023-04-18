Good morning. I am in the middle of preparing for consecration to St. Joseph, which is long overdue for someone who took him as his patron at Confirmation. Today’s reading for meditation was about the Holy House of Loreto.

You likely know that this house, the house at which the Incarnation took place, was the home of Mary and Joseph in Nazareth. It was miraculously transported away from Nazareth by angels in the 13th Century and is now located in the town of Loreto, Italy. There is a beautiful basilica that houses it and a marble screen that surrounds it. The translation of the house took place shortly before Mohammedans sacked Nazareth, thus saving it from destruction.

What you may not have known is that the house was first taken to a town in modern-day Croatia, where it was venerated and drew pilgrims for three-and-a-half years, before disappearing again and reappearing in Piceno, Italy. It was there for 8 months before being miraculously transported again to Loreto, briefly in one spot and then finally in its current resting place.

Anne Catherine Emmerick saw visions of it:

I have often in vision witnessed the transporting of the Holy House to Loreto. For a long time, I could not believe it, and yet I continued to see it. I saw the Holy House borne over the sea by seven angels. It had no foundation, but there was under it a shining surface of light. On either side was something like a handle. Three angels carried it on one side and three on the other; the seventh hovered in front of it, a long train of light after him.

Our Lord protected this Holy House, the site of the Incarnation and of countless miracles, from being destroyed by infidels, from being used as a means to profit off of pilgrims, and from being defiled generally. Thinking about this led me to wonder: What if we wake up one day and the Holy House has disappeared again? Is the Church faithfully protecting that shrine and honoring Christ and His Holy Mother? Oh, I don’t know, are the leaders of this Church acting in a manner to forfeit that holy shrine?

The way things are, I have to admit I would not be shocked, even by such an amazing thing. I think of Our Lord’s parable of the vineyard being given over to others after the ones who should have made it fruitful failed. Things are bad, to be sure.

Anyway, it was just a thought I had.

If it happened, I wonder where it would go?