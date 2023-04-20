I posted this when it first came out in the early days of the scamdemic. So brilliant and so brilliantly timed. You know how I feel about Bob Dylan. He is an absolute genius and the greatest poet in the history of the English language. Tell me again how he isn’t thoroughly Catholic. Listen to the song first, though– I’ll wait.

I post it again today because it remains so relevant to our situation. It is both a lament for what we have lost and a funeral dirge for our ongoing immolation.

This is his greatest song.

The video above gives you the lyrics if you want to follow along.

“The day that they killed him someone said to me, ‘Son, the age of the antichrist has just only begun.'”