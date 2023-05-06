…that I get ticked off all over again about a massive, creepy heretic putting his rear end on the throne of my patron saint and usurping the crown in a farcical ceremony taking place in a church that was stolen from us.
It’s on Days Like These…
06 Saturday May 2023
jane chantal said:
Me too…and I’m an anglophile (perhaps all the more reason to feel a chill). I happened across what strikes me as the commentary on today’s event that eclipses all others so far — GBNews’s Laurence Fox reciting “The Convergence of the Twain” by Thomas Hardy:
https://www.poetryfoundation.org/poems/47266/the-convergence-of-the-twain
thetimman said:
Fantastic poem.
Only lacks a reference to the federal reserve bank to be perfect. 😉
lookgoodmodest said:
Charles? Bergoglio?
Frank @TxTradCatholic said:
Every day, one of my Rosary intentions is to ask Our Lady to intercede for all the faithful, and beseech her Son to replace the current occupant of the Holy See with a true Vicar of Christ. I close that intention with “Thy will be done, but how long, O Lord?” Sure hope something happens before this crew succeeds in stamping out the actual Catholic liturgy and the orders of religious and priests who preserve it.
Kate R. said:
Amen to your prayer, Frank. Charles seems a perfect king for our time, all that glitters is tin.
I enjoyed the poem. I think ships or endeavors are taking a chance when the builders say, unsinkable.
God bless and be with all faithful Catholics and good Christians everywhere.
Terry said:
My goodness, it’s been nearly 600 years ago. Let it go man. And Charles a heretic? Do you expect him to all the sudden declare himself Roman Catholic? Worry about your own soul.
thetimman said:
I worry plenty.
2+2 equaled 4 way back 600 years ago, and still does