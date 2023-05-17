Here comes flip-flop season. And I defy you to go to a Sunday novus ordo between June 1 and September 1 without seeing some guy wearing them. That is, if you can find a man in attendance.
When worn by men, I call them mip-flops. Worse than the worst mandals.
Forget the offertory prayers, ad orientem, communion on the tongue, Gregorian chant, or Latin.
This.
This is the best argument for the real Mass.
mortiz356 said:
An “argumentum ad flip-flopum”? Yes. Anyone dressing that way for a wedding–except for the beach weddings, ugh–would be seen as out of their minds. Ergo, for Holy Mass, it’s worse. It screams catechesis not worth a pinch of salt–or sand.
Nick Murphy said:
Sandals were good enough for The Lord so they are good enough for me.
thetimman said:
A worthy riposte, but I’m guessing Our Lords sandals did not go WHA-POW, WHA-POW! As He walked.
I wear Birkenstocks said:
I’m with Nick on this, like Shawshank redemption said: I mean, really, how often do you look at a man’s shoes?
Jesus and the apostles were fine with it so, Who am I to judge?
Casual crocs are a different story.
thetimman said:
I sense this will be contentious issue…
There is no hermeneutic of continuity from the biblical sandal to the modern novelty of the mip-flop. Pope Benedict XVI was quoted saying that the flip-flop is “a banal, on the spot fabrication.” Or something like that. They are self-reverential.
It’s like saying that instead of gold, you can make a chalice of play-doh.
Birkenstocks4ever said:
I just don’t see Jesus going into a men’s warehouse to get some snazzy footwear.
Ok, obnoxious foot wear should be out (flashy, light up, beer openers, noisey) but I could not care less about what you want to wear to walk. For me, it’s functional. Mass isn’t about anyone else looking at me or my feet. I try to not to bother anyone else and leave it at that.
On the flip[flop] side, I see some guys acting like Mass is time to play dress up and get really pretty. Sure, I get that some of them are coming from the right principles (respect, reverence, etc) but that isn’t all of them. I’m not here to act pretty, if that offends you… too bad.
Women are the same way. I’ve been to a number of parishes all over and of all sorts. I’ve noticed, if a couple of prominent women start wearing denim jackets, everyone ends up in a denim jacket.
Is this really coming from a place of God respect or is it human respect?
Mostly I just want to go to Mass and be left mostly alone to pray and worship and not worry about what you think of my shoes. Though I have a number of kids so that hasn’t happened in some time.
Jeremiah Alphonsus said:
No real man ever attends any Novus Ordo, no matter how “reverently” committed, as real men don’t yoke themselves with sodomite and heretical organizations such as the entity—the Novus Ordo Antichurch—now led by Antipope Francis.
thetimman said:
The Church is One
Jeremiah Alphonsus said:
Exactly. Therefore, the Novus Ordo Antichurch cannot possibly be the actual Catholic Church. It admits many religions, but spurns the actual Catholic religion.
Moreover, since this entity—the Novus Ordo Antichurch founded at Vatican II and now led by the manifest heretic Francis—has clearly been overcome by hell, this entity cannot possibly be the actual Catholic Church, since we’re divinely assured that the actual Catholic Church cannot be overcome by hell.
Read all of that again, very slowly and attentively.
And then click on my name above to see my channel. Prepare to man up and swallow massive red pills. But if you can’t handle getting really real, definitely don’t go there.
thetimman said:
Sedevacantism is not the answer. Not afraid of the rabbit hole. I’ve been down there. No way we go without a pope or valid sacraments for 55 years without the gates of hell having prevailed. The Church is visible. I’ll trust Christ’s promise. Certainly the antichurch has infiltrated the same juridical space as the Church. And clearly Bergoglio is not a friend of the remnant few Catholics left. I’ll wait with confidence in Our Lady’s triumph. Everything happening now is there for all to see.
