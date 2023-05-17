Here comes flip-flop season. And I defy you to go to a Sunday novus ordo between June 1 and September 1 without seeing some guy wearing them. That is, if you can find a man in attendance.

When worn by men, I call them mip-flops. Worse than the worst mandals.

Who wants to see that?!

Forget the offertory prayers, ad orientem, communion on the tongue, Gregorian chant, or Latin.

This.

This is the best argument for the real Mass.