How unfortunate are those who fall from the tops of high mountains! When they fall from these heights the poor creatures roll and roll without stopping, right to the bottom of the precipice. The same thing happens to those who fall spiritually because they do not persevere in the service of God. It is a strange thing. After a good beginning and perhaps persevering for thirty or forty years in the service of God, just as they reach old age, when it is time to harvest the fruits of their labors, they tumble into the abyss of sin. How inscrutable are the Divine judgements! No one must presume on his own ability to persevere or rely on his good works as if he had nothing to fear.

St. Francis de Sales