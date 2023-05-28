Speaking of the spirit(s), I didn’t want to miss the opportunity on this Pentecost Sunday to showcase what might have been missed in the stunned Miami crowd last night:
A classic Spirits of St. Louis jersey. Well played, sir.
28 Sunday May 2023
