I haven’t seen many things creepier than this. Not only a gigantic Bergoglio statue ‘idolizing’ him (according to this post) in the only country he is unwilling to visit, but this Stay-Puft Marshmallow-esque Man mimics the very moment he popped out on the balcony of St. Peter’s to announce the end of days.
Chills the blood. Creep-o-meter firmly pegged at 11.
Frank @TxTradCatholic said:
According to Bree Dail on Twitter, Bergoglio was hospitalized this morning Italian time. Vatican press office now claims he was already released but no one has seen him. Interesting. Pray for his soul just in case. It might be poetic justice for him to end up with the souls he’s helped to “guide” to perdition, but I can’t wish that even on someone as uncharitable as he is.