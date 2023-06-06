I haven’t seen many things creepier than this. Not only a gigantic Bergoglio statue ‘idolizing’ him (according to this post) in the only country he is unwilling to visit, but this Stay-Puft Marshmallow-esque Man mimics the very moment he popped out on the balcony of St. Peter’s to announce the end of days.

Chills the blood. Creep-o-meter firmly pegged at 11.