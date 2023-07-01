Bergoglio names this person head of the CDF. And read what his boss says he expects from him.
Things should start to get interesting right about now.
Chantgirl said:
The signs of the times are screaming at us.
The worse this gets the closer our Lady’s triumph is.
Frank @TxTradCatholic said:
They are becoming so blatant that even the previously blind adherents to NovusOrdoism are beginning to see the evil. Keep praying your Rosary for a return to the True Faith. 📿😇
Terry Lord said:
He is Pope Francis. Show some respect.