The appointment of Tucho to CDF (yes, I said CDF) has worked a minor miracle already. It is such an outrage that the Rorate Caeli blog feels compelled to address the question of whether Bergoglio is actually pope. Roberto de Mattei weighs in. He quotes a priest who examined the question from a canon law perspective, but I don’t think he really attempts to explain this sentence from his quote:

Michielan carefully examines all the contradictions, above all of a theological nature, that are found in the abdication of Benedict XVI, almost as if he had wanted to give up “acting as pope” without giving up “being pope”.

You think?

Anyway, it won’t surprise that de Mattei concludes that he was right all along. But the whole piece sounds, to me, like he is trying to convince himself.

And he got his digs in for those of us who have had eyes for the last ten years. You see, some contemptuously call him “Bergoglio”. You know, his actual surname. And he helpfully explains that any questions about the validity of Benedict’s putative abdication are harmed by crazy conspiracy theories.

His solution, reminiscent of the scamdemic, is to let experts respectfully think about it, and don’t worry. Of course, we are ten years in and no expert has solved our problem. When the professional Catholics figure it out, it will be because the next pope will have left them no room to wiggle. And then they will tell us they knew all along.

A pope who can appoint a known, FLAGRANT heretic like Fernandez calls a lot of things into question. But we are treading on very serious ground. It calls into question THE PAPACY– or THE CHURCH. Take your pick.