The appointment of Tucho to CDF (yes, I said CDF) has worked a minor miracle already. It is such an outrage that the Rorate Caeli blog feels compelled to address the question of whether Bergoglio is actually pope. Roberto de Mattei weighs in. He quotes a priest who examined the question from a canon law perspective, but I don’t think he really attempts to explain this sentence from his quote:
Michielan carefully examines all the contradictions, above all of a theological nature, that are found in the abdication of Benedict XVI, almost as if he had wanted to give up “acting as pope” without giving up “being pope”.
You think?
Anyway, it won’t surprise that de Mattei concludes that he was right all along. But the whole piece sounds, to me, like he is trying to convince himself.
And he got his digs in for those of us who have had eyes for the last ten years. You see, some contemptuously call him “Bergoglio”. You know, his actual surname. And he helpfully explains that any questions about the validity of Benedict’s putative abdication are harmed by crazy conspiracy theories.
His solution, reminiscent of the scamdemic, is to let experts respectfully think about it, and don’t worry. Of course, we are ten years in and no expert has solved our problem. When the professional Catholics figure it out, it will be because the next pope will have left them no room to wiggle. And then they will tell us they knew all along.
A pope who can appoint a known, FLAGRANT heretic like Fernandez calls a lot of things into question. But we are treading on very serious ground. It calls into question THE PAPACY– or THE CHURCH. Take your pick.
jbq2 said:
Tsk, tsk, tsk. The “tin man with the heart of a lion” has it right.
Aqua said:
This recalls a line from one of my favorite movies of all time – Fury.
“Ideals are peaceful. History is violent. (Don ‘Wardaddy’ Collier … a real person)
A peaceful home is one where the doors are secure and the family is sleeping peacefully in their beds. Then the front door is kicked in. The proper response in that moment is not respect and consideration, rather violence. It does one no credit to remain civilized and calm in the presence of destroyer.
In the same way, more so – as your Church is torched by the man who enthroned Pachamama witch god in a Pagan Wicca witchcraft ceremony in the Vatican Gardens in his “Papal” presence and that of his Cardinals.
One response to the break-in is to remain in your chair as he plunders your wife and kids, steals your stuff, and scold him most sternly that his manners are not appropriate and that you will file a police report first thing in the morning.
Another response us to meet violence with greater violence.
There are principles at stake in which normal calculations are superseded by the emergency. This is an emergency.
Aqua said:
A great introduction to a great movie, “Fury” …
Violent, true, but war is, sad to say.