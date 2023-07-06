You may or may not know it already, but I just realized that two of the greatest Catholic martyrs both died on July 6: St. Thomas More in 1535 and St. Maria Goretti in 1902. Both of these martyrs died preserving purity, one for purity of body, one for purity of faith. And hence, both for purity of soul.

The soul can be killed through the fall of the body or through the fall of the mind. Both of these great saints proved well how much more we have in heaven than whatever there is to fear on earth. May we draw on their example.

If you read your Roman Calendar and it says “feria” you are not seeing things. St. Maria Goretti was added after the calendar was changed in 1969, and for some reason St. Thomas More is celebrated July 9. I say “for some reason” knowing that there is one, but its weird that a saint’s death day isn’t the feast day unless some other feast impedes.

St. Maria Goretti, pray for us!

St. Thomas More, pray for us!