Two more relevant saints, in this time of wolves roaming the bodies politic and ecclesiastic, I would struggle to name.
Saints Thomas More and John Fisher, orate pro nobis!
As a July bonus, here is a very fine sermon on the liturgy:
09 Sunday Jul 2023
