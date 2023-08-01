- Broglio for Brock
- Sykes for McGee
- Bottenfield for Edmonds
- Flaherty for ANYTHING OR NOTHING AT ALL BUT PLEASE JUST TAKE HIM
Sportsball Quiz: Greatest Trade in Cardinals History?
meatless friday
meatless friday
Notthetimman said:
Obviously Flaherty. I would have traded Carlson, O’Neill, Donovan and $1 million just to ensure someone takes him.
Seriously, I’m someone else said:
I agree. And he donated a kidney to my daughter and saved my life in a fire.
HSM22 said:
I’m just surprised that you follow Novus Ordo Baseball.
thetimman said:
Ha! Good one!