Something difficult to describe.

Sitting there,

alone in a foreign country,

far from my job and everyone I know,

a feeling came over me.

It was like remembering something I’d never known before

or had always been waiting for,

but I didn’t know what.

Maybe it was something I’d forgotten

or something I’ve been missing all my life.

All I can say is that I felt at the same time,

joy and sadness.

But not too much sadness

Because I felt alive.

Yes, alive.

That was the moment I fell in love with Paris.

And I felt Paris fall in love with me.