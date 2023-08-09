Something difficult to describe.
Sitting there,
alone in a foreign country,
far from my job and everyone I know,
a feeling came over me.
It was like remembering something I’d never known before
or had always been waiting for,
but I didn’t know what.
Maybe it was something I’d forgotten
or something I’ve been missing all my life.
All I can say is that I felt at the same time,
joy and sadness.
But not too much sadness
Because I felt alive.
Yes, alive.
That was the moment I fell in love with Paris.
And I felt Paris fall in love with me.