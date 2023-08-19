Chove en Santiago 
meu doce amor. 
Camelia branca do ar 
brila entebrecida ô sol. 

Chove en Santiago 
na noite escura. 
Herbas de prata e de sono 
cobren a valeira lúa. 

Olla a choiva pol-a rúa,
laio de pedra e cristal.
Olla no vento esvaído
soma e cinza do teu mar.

Soma e cinza do teu mar
Santiago, lonxe do sol.
Ãgoa da mañán anterga
trema no meu corazón.

Federico García Lorca

This time, at least, García Lorca knew what he was talking about. Other things, not so much.

English translation:

It rains on Santiago
my sweet love.
White camellia of air,
sunlight in a veil.

It rains on Santiago,
in the dark night.
Grass of silver and dream
covers the empty moon.

See the rain in the streets,
the lament of stone and glass.
See on the fading wind
your sea’s shadow and ash.

Your sea’s shadow and ash,
Santiago, far from the sun:
shivering in my heart,
water of ancient dawn.