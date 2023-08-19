Soma e cinza do teu mar Santiago, lonxe do sol. Ãgoa da mañán anterga trema no meu corazón.

This time, at least, García Lorca knew what he was talking about. Other things, not so much.

English translation:

It rains on Santiago

my sweet love.

White camellia of air,

sunlight in a veil.

It rains on Santiago,

in the dark night.

Grass of silver and dream

covers the empty moon.

See the rain in the streets,

the lament of stone and glass.

See on the fading wind

your sea’s shadow and ash.

Your sea’s shadow and ash,

Santiago, far from the sun:

shivering in my heart,

water of ancient dawn.