It is now no mastery for you children to go to heaven, for everybody giveth you good counsel, everybody giveth you good example; you see virtue rewarded and vice punished; so that you are carried up to heaven even by the chins. But if you live the time that no man will give you good counsel, nor no man will give you good example– when you shall see virtue punished and vice rewarded– if you will then stand fast and firmly stick to God, upon pain of my life, though you be but half good, God will allow you for whole good!