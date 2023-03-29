By whatever name he is properly called, this man needs our prayers for repentance and forgiveness of his sins, just as any of us does. The fact that praying for him may not come easily might be the best reason to do so.
We all need mercy. So, let us not fail in charity.
Speculum Justitiae, ora pro nobis!
ben said:
May the Lord grant him health in mind, body and soul!
Some vaguely related commentary. Not that this his end is nigh, but it comes to us all.
https://adversethenarrative.blogspot.com/2023/03/the-victory-of-man.html
kono said:
Ave Maria for him……but only because he’s a baptized Catholic, and God demands it.