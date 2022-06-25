It was very nice to read this legal coverage today. “Never wavered”.

Recalling Roberts’ treacherous vote flip from majority vote striking down the unconstitutional Obamacare regime to forced new majority saving it, this is a very pleasant thing to ponder over my coffee today:

Law360 (June 24, 2022, 8:15 PM EDT) — Justice Samuel Alito’s leaked draft striking down Roe v. Wade underwent few substantive changes before becoming the law of land Friday, signaling a unified conservative majority that never wavered even as public outcry over the decision grew.

U.S. Supreme Court watchers scanning both the draft and final version of the decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health quickly discovered the documents to be virtually identical, save for a few minor stylistic changes and new responses to Chief Justice John Roberts’ concurrence and the liberal justices’ joint dissent. Word after word, page after page, Justice Alito’s rationale for jettisoning the 49-year-old constitutional right to abortion was exactly the same as that contained in the initial draft of the ruling published in Politico in early May.

“Nobody objected to anything in the draft,” professor Mark Graber of the University of Maryland’s Francis King Carey School of Law said in an interview. “This was a fairly generic argument against Roe, and so it’s not surprising that it didn’t change much. Alito already had his majority. He was never getting Chief Justice Roberts. There’s added material in response to the chief justice. But this summarized where the five justices in the conservative majority were.”

In other words, Graber said, “Minds were made up almost immediately.”